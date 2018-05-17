Gas jumps by nearly 3 cents today across province

Gasoline and most other fuel prices are up across Newfoundland and Labrador.

The Public Utilities Board raised the maximum prices for gas by 2.8 cents per litre on Thursday.

On the Avalon Peninsula, the maximum self-service price for regular unleaded is now almost $1.43 per litre.

In Corner Brook, a litre will set you back more than $1.43

The Cartwright area of Labrador is paying the most in the province, at $1.59 per litre.

Diesel fuel is up in Newfoundland by 2.6 cents, while in Labrador the increase is only 1.8 cents.

Furnace oil and stove oil have increased across the province by 2.24 cents, while propane heating fuel dropped this week by three cents a litre.