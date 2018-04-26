Gas, other fuels jump 2 cents this week

Gasoline and other fuel prices are up in the province.

The Public Utilities Board raised the maximum prices for gas by 2.2 cents per litre on Thursday.

On the Avalon Peninsula, the maximum self-service price for regular unleaded is almost $1.39 per litre.

In Corner Brook, a litre will set you back more than $1.39

The Cartwright area of Labrador is paying the most in the province, at $1.55 per litre.

Diesel is also up by 2.3 cents, while furnace oil and stove oil both increased by 1.92 cents.

Propane heating fuel is down this week by two cents a litre.