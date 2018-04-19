Skip to Main Content
Gas, other fuels up in price across Newfoundland and Labrador

The province's Public Utilities Board raised the maximum prices for gas by 2.1 cents per litre on Thursday.

Propane heating fuel only one to decrease this week

Newfoundland and Labrador drivers will pay a bit more at the pumps this week. (CBC)

Gasoline and other fuel prices are up today in the province.

The Public Utilities Board raised the maximum prices for gas by 2.1 cents per litre on Thursday.

On the Avalon Peninsula, the maximum self-service price of regular unleaded is $1.363 per litre.

In Corner Brook, a litre will set you back $1.37.

The Cartwright area of Labrador is paying the most in the province, at $1.53 per litre.

Diesel is also up by 3.2 cents, while furnace oil and stove oil both increased by 2.75 cents.

Propane heating fuel is down this week by two cents a litre.

