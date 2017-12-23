Most Newfoundlanders and Labradorians love to be home for the holidays, no matter where they live during the rest of the year. Now a new website aims to foster that strong connection to home.

"It was about a year ago around this time when thoughts of Christmas and home were bringing a few of us together and we realized over the past year just how many Newfoundlanders we'd crossed paths with, who were in our lives, and further, the impact we were having on each other," said Kingsley Gifford, co-founder of the online network Global NL.

The goal is to give expats, and people with a connection to the province, an easier way to find each other and share information online, Gifford told the St. John's Morning Show on Wednesday.

Members can search through the users of Global NL, which launched Wednesday, to see their hometowns, current locations, occupations and interests.

Users can connect their existing social media accounts to reflect updates and life changes. For example, once LinkedIn is updated with a new job title, the change will also be reflected on Global NL.

Early interest is strong

The site has garnered a surprising amount of interest so far, Gifford said, and the year-end goal is to have 10,000 members.

And while there are plenty of expats out there — Memorial University has about 95,000 alumni, for example — the focus is more on the quality of connections versus quantity.

"We're not as concerned about numbers," said Gifford, who now lives in Toronto. "We think that a depth and a strength of connections is more what we would view as success."

This is the logo for Global NL, a new social network connecting Newfoundlanders and Labradorians around the world. (Instagram/Kingsley Gifford)

Site co-founder Greg Smyth moved to San Francisco, a city where he knew few people, after living in Houston for several years, Gifford said.

"Through the Newfoundland network, they connected up with some other Newfoundlanders and got some pointers finding jobs and getting settled in a new city … That's the kind of thing that we're hoping to accomplish."

So far Global NL members live across Canada and the United States, as well as in China, the United Kingdom, Japan and Turkey.

"You can imagine, you could have a Newfoundland kitchen party in Zimbabwe, or somewhere else in the world, next year this time as a result of introductions made in Global NL," Gifford said.