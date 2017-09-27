The Newfoundland and Labrador Court of Appeal will soon be coming to a computer near you.

As a pilot project, the court will webcast a hearing for the first time this fall.

"We tend to forget sometimes that the court system is supposed to be open," says Court of Appeal Chief Justice Derek Green.

"And the public is entitled to participate by observing what goes on in the courts."

As well as giving access to the court system, Green said the idea is about educating the public about how the courts work, especially the Appeal Court.

"We are not a trial court. We don't hear witness. We just hear legal arguments from lawyers. We review the transcripts of what was said at the trial to see whether there may have been errors committed when the trial was heard," Green said.

"Seeing it in operation might improve people's understanding."

Webcast appeal of Evan James Fry

The subject of the webcast — which is slated for Oct. 13 at 10 a.m. — will be the appeal of Evan James Fry. Fry and another man were convicted of armed robbery and breaking and entering into the Bay Roberts home of an 85-year-old woman in May 2015.

They ordered her to take them to an ATM and withdraw money, but she refused. Both men were sentenced to six years.

Fry is appealing his sentence, and whether a statement given by his co-accused should have been admitted as evidence.

Evan James Fry was convicted of armed robbery and breaking and entering into the Bay Roberts home of an 85-year-old woman in May 2015. (Glenn Payette/CBC)

Green said there are several reasons why they chose that case.

"It was at the appropriate place on the schedule — where we know the equipment is going to be available for us to do this, because we have to borrow the equipment at this time," he said, adding the equipment is coming from the legislature.

"We also thought we'd pick a fairly straightforward case that has easily understood issues that would be of interest to the public."

Green said they also wanted to do the webcast because the Court of Appeal is small.

"We have one row of chairs in the back where members of the public can sit and observe. So this is a way of getting the information about what the court does out to a larger number of people," he said.

Why now?

"Judges have traditionally felt that the court operated in a certain way and there's no reason to change. I think all of the judges now see that it's important that we take advantage of the technology to improve the manner in which people can observe the court processes," Green said.

Traditionally in the Court of Appeal, the media weren't allowed to take pictures of the judges. If this pilot project works, and more appeals are to be webcast, Green said protocols will have to be put in place if a judge doesn't want to be seen.

Green says there isn't much seating in the Court of Appeal, another reason to offer a webcast. (Bruce Tilley/CBC)

"Threats sometimes are made to judges, and it becomes important to protect the anonymity of a judge in certain circumstances. We'll have to deal with those on a case by case basis," Green said.

"And if this becomes a regular thing, the court will have to develop a series of policies as to how the webcasting will occur."

The lawyers involved in this case didn't have any problem with being involved in the webcast, Green said, adding he and the other justices didn't make the decision to webstream lightly.

"I think attitudes are evolving … we said this is something we should try. We are all quite comfortable, as a pilot project, seeing if it works," he said.

Those who want to see the webcast can go the the Supreme Court of Newfoundland and Labrador website for a link. It could last several hours, and there's a chance the judges may not give their decision that day.