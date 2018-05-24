Skip to Main Content
Mother Nature sets new snowfall record in central Newfoundland

Notifications

Mother Nature sets new snowfall record in central Newfoundland

Gander has set a new record as central and parts of eastern Newfoundland go through a late-season snowstorm.

Late spring snowstorm dumps 32 cm and counting

CBC News ·
Amber Bennett in Gander says she had to dig out her shovel from the shed Wednesday night, and at 5:45 Thursday morning, she was putting it to work. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

Gander has set a new record as central and parts of eastern Newfoundland go through a late-season snowstorm.

Snowfall began Wednesday evening, setting a record of 20.2 centimetres for May 23. 

About 32 cm of snow have already fallen, with another 10 cm expected today 0:31

The snow continued to be heavy overnight, and another 12 centimetres had fallen by 7:30 a.m. NT Thursday.

"Good exercise, but I'm rotted," said Amber Bennett, who had to find her shovel which was stored for the summer she expected.

At 5:45 a.m. Thursday, she was putting it to work.

Lorne Maxwell was shovelling out on Bennett Drive in Gander.

"If I was smart, I'd move to Florida or somewhere," he laughed. "Other than that, it's Newfoundland. It could be worse."

This photo from Glovertown, in central Newfoundland, shows what a difference 24 hours can make. (Alexandra Dower)

Snowfall warnings are in effect from Terra Nova in the east to Grand Falls-Windsor in the west, and schools in the area are closed for the morning.

Those areas can expect another five to 10 centimetres Thursday.

Western Newfoundland was also getting snow, while the Avalon Peninsula had heavy rain overnight.

Drifting snow is piled high on CBC producer David Newell's deck in Gander. (David Newell/CBC)
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us