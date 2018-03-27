What's in the 2018 N.L. budget? Follow our live special coverage to find out

The Newfoundland and Labrador government is releasing its latest budget for the upcoming year at 2 p.m. NT on Tuesday.

Already reported this week was the government's plan to break apart Crown corporation Nalcor Energy.

Government wants to separate the controversial Muskrat Falls hydroelectric mega project from the revenue-generating oil and gas sector, sources confirmed to CBC News.

Insurance tax being reduced

CBC News has also confirmed that the 15 per cent tax on insurance will be reduced in Tuesday's provincial budget.

Sources say the province will begin rolling back the tax effective Jan 1, 2019, reducing it by two per cent. The tax will also be cut by one per cent in each of the following three years.

By 2022, there will still be a 10 per cent tax on insurance products.

The measure was implemented in the first budget brought down by the Liberals in 2016. At he time, it was estimated the retail sales tax on insurance premiums would generate roughly $111 million annually.