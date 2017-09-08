A 61-year-old man has been charged with assault after an early morning incident in Nipper's Harbour, on the east coast of the Baie Verte peninsula.

Baie Verte RCMP were called to a home at 3 a.m. Thursday morning in response to a complaint of an assault.

Police said the victim — who suffered minor injuries — was able to flee and get to a friend's house to call for help.

The suspect was located at his home a short time later, when he allegedly made threats against police, according to the RCMP.

He was charged with assault and uttering threats.

The man was held in custody for a court appearance Friday.