9 people displaced after fire at east end St. John's complex
SJRFD called to scene after reports of smoke and flames Sunday afternoon

CBC News ·
St. John's Regional Fire Department Platoon Chief Robert Fowler says there were no injuries in the fire. (Andrew Sampson/CBC)

An afternoon fire in the east end of St. John's has, at least temporarily, forced nine people from their homes. 

St. John's Regional Fire Department Platoon Chief Robert Fowler said crews responded Sunday to a possible structure fire at a four-unit home located at 8 O'Regan Place.

Once there, smoke and fire was seen at the back of the property, and fire crews were quickly able to get it under control.

But Fowler said the fire, which mainly damaged the outside of the building, also forced Newfoundland Power to cut the electricity. 

"Besides dealing with the fire situation and the smoke and the damage inside, the electrical part of the structure is compromised," said Fowler.

He said there were no injuries in the fire. The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is working with the Red Cross to help temporarily relocate the residents. 

The cause of the fire is undetermined, but Fowler said the RNC would be investigating.

