Firsthand experience: MUN social work grad grew up with child protective services

Youth in protection need unconditional support, that's something Nicole Withers knows all too well.

She was in and out of child protection, mental health and community services for her entire life, which left a lasting affect that was both traumatic and influential.

This week, Withers graduated from Memorial University of Newfoundland with bachelor of social work because she wants to be in the corner of youth in need — like she once found herself.

"It was a very surreal moment, I think I had been building up to it for many years," she said.

When it comes to Withers' story she says it's "pretty complex, it's a bit messy, and there's no linear path."

Her first go around in university was a challenge —she passed just one class in her course load.

"But then I decided to to Katimavik, and that's when things changed," she said.

After moving into a transitional housing unit – and with the support of a local community organization – Withers got back on her feet.

"They really helped me come to realize my own worth, that I could overcome what happened, and that I was going to excel," Withers said.

Another challenge Withers had to overcome was the trauma of her nephew being placed in child protective services.

If you can't beat them, join them

"I wasn't in a place where I had power, so I decided that to get in a place of power and to actually make policy change I had to move toward doing a bachelor of social work, and eventually a masters," she said.

Now Withers has been accepted to McGill for her masters and plans to do a double specialization in children and family and women and gender.

"Walking across the stage and receiving my bachelor of social work, that isn't the end that isn't where the learning stops, it's really just the beginning," she said.

"I think that's the important part of social work starts when you're on the front line."