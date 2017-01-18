​The remains of a man who was reported missing near Middle Gull Pond on Newfoundland's Avalon Peninsula since Sunday have been found.

Forty-six-year-old Nicholas (Nick) Wall was located about 14 metres from shore, in about nine metres of water, according to the RCMP.

Police say a dive team, with help from volunteer searchers, recovered Wall's body.

Police believe Wall was operating his all-terrain vehicle on the ice when it broke through.

The case is now in the hands of the chief medical examiner and Holyrood RCMP.

"This event is a solemn reminder of the dangers of travelling on waterways that are not frozen to the extent required to be used for transportation routes," RCMP said.