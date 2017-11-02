A St. John's area landlord has come forward with another story of Newfoundland Power attempting to force an eviction due to unpaid bills.

Corey Harvey says that in 2014, the electricity company turned off the lights on his basement apartment with little explanation.

"Newfoundland Power, two weeks prior to Christmas, shut the power off in an apartment which I had rented to an injured worker and her son," he said.

Harvey said his tenant had been approved by the power company when she moved in, but it turned out that she owed $700 from a previous rental.

Newfoundland Power told him the tenant had to be evicted before power could be restored.

He didn't want to put the woman and her son out right before the holidays, and in the freezing temperatures, but he didn't want damage done to his property either.

"I knew that night that my pipes were going to freeze and possibly break, causing quite a bit of damage, obviously, to the apartment [and] costing me quite a bit of money," Harvey said.

Newfoundland Power says it's within its rights to shut off service to tenants with outstanding bills who do not have payment arrangements in place. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

The tenant didn't do anything wrong, Harvey said, so he offered to pay the outstanding tab, but Newfoundland Power said no.

He said the tenant's sister also offered to pay the bill, but the company wouldn't accept that either, so he went to speak to a supervisor in person.

"I sat in the lobby of light and power. This lady was an injured worker, so she had [an] arrangement with government to pay her rent, and Newfoundland Power finally settled and accepted [the] government's money," he said.

"[They] wouldn't accept my money, wouldn't accept the sister's money and then settled on everybody's money, the government's money. Until then, she was out as far as they were concerned."

Harvey said power was eventually restored to the apartment later that day, and the tenant was able to stay in the apartment.

In compliance with regulation

Newfoundland Power said Thursday it cannot discuss individual cases, but it's within its rights to refuse service.

"We work very closely with our customers to resolve any outstanding matter they may have in an attempt to find a solution. When we receive an application for a new service, if the applicant or co-occupant has an outstanding bill with payment arrangements in place, we can provide electricity service," the company said in a statement Thursday.

"Unfortunately, if there are no payment arrangements in place, we are unable to provide service. This complies with the company's rules and regulations as approved by the Public Utilities Board."

'We have to look at those laws and we have to do something about this.' - Gerry Rogers

St. John's Centre MHA Gerry Rogers said the company may be complying with regulations, but those rules ought to be examined.

"We cannot allow the sole monopoly of providing power to the people of Newfoundland and Labrador, we cannot allow them to render people homeless, we cannot," she said.

"So we have to look at those laws and we have to do something about this."

The PUB said it has no comment, but is aware of the issues and is following up with Newfoundland Power.