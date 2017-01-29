Don't miss anything during the course of the day. Follow updates from CBC journalists across Newfoundland and Labrador.[ Click here for a mobile version.]
Sunday fun day! Cap off the weekend with the CBC N.L. Live Blog
CBC News Posted: Jan 29, 2017 5:30 AM NT Last Updated: Jan 29, 2017 5:30 AM NT
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
St. John's
Mostly Cloudy
-2°C
Gander
Mainly Clear
-4°C
Deer Lake
Light Snowshower
-2°C
Happy Valley-Goose Bay
Mostly Cloudy
-5°C
Latest Nfld. & Labrador News Headlines
- Sunday fun day! Cap off the weekend with the CBC N.L. Live Blog
- How to throw like a pro: darts tips from John Norman
- A baby in every box: Company imports Finnish newborn program to Newfoundland and Labrador
- Botwood beast a coyote-wolf hybrid, says government
- What are you at? Capturing pets in portraits
Top News Headlines
- PMO says Canadian dual citizens can travel freely to the U.S. despite Trump travel ban
- Judge bars Trump administration from deporting visa-holders detained under executive order
- 'We can do a lot more': Advocates urge protection for refugees who enter Canada via the U.S.
- Around the world, people ring in the The Year of the Rooster
- Military poised to help as some N.B. homes face 5th day without power
Most Viewed
- Botwood beast a coyote-wolf hybrid, says government
- Costco heads west; how will the east end possibly survive?
- CBC crew hits pothole, gets flat tire while gathering video of pothole problem in N.L.
- Gordon Pinsent recovering, writing again after surgeries
- Instant Expert: How Costco takes aim at your wallet
- Father who condemned DFO over smelt sting has previous poaching conviction
- A baby in every box: Company imports Finnish newborn program to Newfoundland and Labrador
- Game of Thrones star Jason Mamoa shows off axe-throwing skills on Jimmy Kimmel Live
- How to throw like a pro: darts tips from John Norman
- Company's test for Beothuk DNA called bogus by geneticists
Don't Miss
-
Live Blog
Sunday fun day! Cap off the weekend with the CBC N.L. Live Blog
-
Video
How to throw like a pro: darts tips from John Norman
-
A baby in every box: Company imports Finnish newborn program to Newfoundland and Labrador
-
Botwood beast a coyote-wolf hybrid, says government
-
What are you at? Capturing pets in portraits
-
Point of View
It's not easy being green: The challenge of recycling household waste in Labrador
-
A speeding freight train: Longtime business partner praises Ches Penney
-
RNC charge 2 people with impaired driving after tips from public
-
Analysis
Costco heads west; how will the east end possibly survive?
-
Serious vehicle crash sends 3 to hospital in St. John's
-
Microplastics found in supermarket fish, shellfish
-
Armed robbery at St. John's gas bar, suspect still at large
-
I was going, but not now: Waste management board chair spurns business group demand
-
Live Blog
Start the weekend right with the CBC N.L. Live Blog
-
Father who condemned DFO over smelt sting has previous poaching conviction