Don't miss anything during the course of the day. Follow updates from CBC journalists across Newfoundland and Labrador.[ Click here for a mobile version.]
Start the weekend right with the CBC N.L. Live Blog
CBC News Posted: Jan 28, 2017 5:30 AM NT Last Updated: Jan 28, 2017 5:30 AM NT
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
St. John's
Light Snowshower
0°C
Gander
Light Snowshower
-3°C
Deer Lake
Light Snowshower
-4°C
Happy Valley-Goose Bay
Cloudy
-7°C
Latest Nfld. & Labrador News Headlines
- I was going, but not now: Waste management board chair spurns business group demand
- Start the weekend right with the CBC N.L. Live Blog
- Father who condemned DFO over smelt sting has previous poaching conviction
- DNA test claiming woman is member of extinct Beothuk First Nation called bogus
- Comedian Trent McClellan embraces the concept of 'alternative facts'
Top News Headlines
- How 'sanctuary cities' are reacting to Trump's crackdown on undocumented immigrants
- A supermarket slow lane could benefit even speedy shoppers
- John Hurt, star of The Elephant Man, dead at 77
- With Donald Trump, the word 'lie' finally enters the mainstream media lexicon: Opinion
- Air Miles quietly devalues some points, shocks collectors
Most Viewed
- CBC crew hits pothole, gets flat tire while gathering video of pothole problem
- Company's test for Beothuk DNA called bogus by geneticists
- Father who condemned DFO over smelt sting has previous poaching conviction
- Gordon Pinsent recovering, writing again after surgeries
- Game of Thrones star Jason Mamoa shows off axe-throwing skills on Jimmy Kimmel Live
- Suspect cuts through back wall to steal 5,800 pills from Flower's Cove pharmacy
- Missing N.S. man last seen on ferry to Newfoundland
- Driver 'shaken' after he and girlfriend forced into ditch
- 'Don't have any regrets': Mother, stepfather found not guilty of unlawfully confining daughter, 13
- Missing Labrador City teen found safe
Don't Miss
-
New
I was going, but not now: Waste management board chair spurns business group demand
-
Live Blog
Start the weekend right with the CBC N.L. Live Blog
-
Father who condemned DFO over smelt sting has previous poaching conviction
-
Company's test for Beothuk DNA called bogus by geneticists
-
Video
Comedian Trent McClellan embraces the concept of 'alternative facts'
-
Bringing the field into the classroom: How farmers are working with N.L. schools
-
CBC crew hits pothole, gets flat tire while gathering video of pothole problem
-
East Coast MMA star Gavin Tucker to debut at UFC's Halifax show
-
Driver 'shaken' after he and girlfriend forced into ditch
-
Struggling HMV Canada goes into receivership
-
Dunphy stopped and released by police without incident years before fatal shooting, RCMP officer recounts
-
Suspect cuts through back wall to steal 5,800 pills from Flower's Cove pharmacy
-
Gordon Pinsent recovering, writing again after surgeries
-
'Don't have any regrets': Mother, stepfather found not guilty of unlawfully confining daughter, 13
-
Video
Game of Thrones star Jason Mamoa shows off axe-throwing skills on Jimmy Kimmel Live