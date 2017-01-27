Don't miss anything during the course of the day. Follow updates from CBC journalists across Newfoundland and Labrador.[ Click here for a mobile version.]
Keep chugging along with the CBC N.L. Live Blog
CBC News Posted: Jan 27, 2017 5:30 AM NT Last Updated: Jan 27, 2017 5:30 AM NT
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
St. John's
Light Rain
0°C
Gander
Light Freezing Rain
0°C
Deer Lake
Light Snow
-1°C
Happy Valley-Goose Bay
Light Snow
-3°C
- Indigenous elder steps in to end tense moment between Trudeau and pipeline protester
- 'Muscling in reforms': How executive actions help U.S. presidents push through their agendas
- Whether it's Gold or Argo, Hollywood tends to put Canada in the corner
- Move over skimmers, 'shimmers' are the newest tool for stealing credit card info
- Putin, Trump to engage in 1st official phone call on Saturday
- Businessman Ches Penney dies at 84
- Costco confirms move to Galway, staff say could happen in November
- Labrador whistleblower's 'heart is broken,' faces deportation
- Pizza delivery driver's car stolen, returned with full tank and used lotto ticket
- Disgraced MD rehired in N.L.
- Bullseye! St. John's man becomes N.L.'s only professional darts player
- Sandra's slide: Slippery struggle leads to viral video
- 'Mystery dildo bandit:' St. John's sex shop searches for alleged robber
- 'It wasn't me that night': Man who stabbed woman, himself in drug-fuelled rage sentenced
- Police release photos of break in at St. John's store
