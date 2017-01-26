Don't miss anything during the course of the day. Follow updates from CBC journalists across Newfoundland and Labrador.[ Click here for a mobile version.]
Follow the news all day with the CBC N.L. Live Blog
CBC News Posted: Jan 26, 2017 5:30 AM NT Last Updated: Jan 26, 2017 5:30 AM NT
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
St. John's
Rain and Fog
1°C
Gander
Light Freezing Rain
-1°C
Deer Lake
Light Freezing Rain
-2°C
Happy Valley-Goose Bay
Light Snow
-5°C
Latest Nfld. & Labrador News Headlines
- Get your scrapers and rubber boots out: Icy, soggy Thursday morning weather
- Armed robbery at Canadian Tire gas bar under investigation
- $10M in 'currently critical' work needed at Waterford Hospital, documents reveal
- Canadian researchers denied samples of oil spill dispersant by U.S. company
- Water Street 'big dig' ditched for trenchless method: Here's how it will work
Top News Headlines
- 2 Canadians led nearly 200 companies they claim to know nothing about
- Here's how the wireless networks of Telus, Bell and Rogers compare
- After payments reportedly stop, single mom on hook to support 2 high school students from China
- Resolve remains to protest after Trump but tactics may change
- Proposed class action against Air Miles goes on despite expiry cancellation
Most Viewed
- Bullseye! St. John's man becomes N.L.'s first professional darts player
- Sandra's slide: Slippery struggle leads to viral video
- Get your scrapers and rubber boots out: Icy, soggy Thursday morning weather
- Pizza delivery driver's car stolen, returned with full tank and used lotto ticket
- Water Street 'big dig' ditched for trenchless method: Here's how it will work
- Ethiopian Airlines flight diverted from Addis Ababa to St. John's
- Phys ed teacher takes classes outside to skate on the rink he made
- Company charged with falsifying school bus inspections owned by James Kelloway's sister
- Stranger on Snapchat contacts children in Flowers Cove
- 'Facts shrouded in twisted interpretation': Const. Joe Smyth lashes out at retired Judge Riche
Don't Miss
-
Updated
Get your scrapers and rubber boots out: Icy, soggy Thursday morning weather
-
New
Armed robbery at Canadian Tire gas bar under investigation
-
New
$10M in 'currently critical' work needed at Waterford Hospital, documents reveal
-
New
Canadian researchers denied samples of oil spill dispersant by U.S. company
-
Water Street 'big dig' ditched for trenchless method: Here's how it will work
-
Weather
Eastern region Storm Centre closures and cancellations
-
Weather
Central Newfoundland closures, cancellation in our Storm Centre
-
Weather
Western Newfoundland closures and cancellations in our Storm Centre
-
Weather
Storm Centre: Latest Labrador closures, cancellations and delays
-
New
3rd straight drop at the pump as gas prices slide again
-
Live Blog
Follow the news all day with the CBC N.L. Live Blog
-
Black Tickle looking for a fill-up on gas to get through the winter
-
Bullseye! St. John's man becomes N.L.'s first professional darts player
-
Sandra's slide: Slippery struggle leads to viral video
-
Stranger on Snapchat contacts children in Flowers Cove