Don't miss anything during the course of the day. Follow updates from CBC journalists across Newfoundland and Labrador.[ Click here for a mobile version.]
Have you dug out from the blizzard yet? Keep up with what's on the go with the CBC N.L. Live Blog
CBC News Posted: Jan 22, 2017 5:30 AM NT Last Updated: Jan 22, 2017 5:30 AM NT
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
St. John's
Cloudy
-4°C
Gander
Light Snowshower
-3°C
Deer Lake
Light Snow
-4°C
Happy Valley-Goose Bay
Partly Cloudy
-11°C
Latest Nfld. & Labrador News Headlines
- From keeping the beat to manufacturing it: Hand-crafting drums in Massey Drive
- Are we on the rebound? N.L. business owners among the most optimistic in Canada
- Ryan Snoddon: Highest snowfall amount was 33.5 cm Saturday
- One for the record books: Kaetlyn Osmond wins third national championship
- Corner Brook's backyard chicken test not ruffling feathers
Top News Headlines
- How to fight back against rising bank fees on chequing accounts
- In spat over crowd sizes, Trump aide insists press secretary was offering 'alternative facts'
- Non-browning apple coming to U.S. next month but Canada will have to wait
- 'He wants Americans to love him': Trump biographers on what kind of president he'll be
- Liberal cabinet retreat in Calgary well-timed as electoral tests loom
Most Viewed
- 'Living in fear': Glovertown man asks for pit bull ban after dog attack
- One for the record books: Kaetlyn Osmond wins third national championship
- Ryan Snoddon: Latest weather updates for Newfoundland and Labrador
- Storm Day, Your Way: How we're beating the blizzard
- Corner Brook's backyard chicken test not ruffling feathers
- Are we on the rebound? N.L. business owners among the most optimistic in Canada
- Have you dug out from the blizzard yet? Keep up with what's on the go with the CBC N.L. Live Blog
- Snowstorm doesn't deter man, 33, accused of theft in St. John's
- Four on the floor: How to train your pup not to jump up
- New book tax draws international scorn
Don't Miss
-
New
From keeping the beat to manufacturing it: Hand-crafting drums in Massey Drive
-
Are we on the rebound? N.L. business owners among the most optimistic in Canada
-
Updated
Ryan Snoddon: Highest snowfall amount was 33.5 cm Saturday
-
One for the record books: Kaetlyn Osmond wins third national championship
-
Corner Brook's backyard chicken test not ruffling feathers
-
'Living in fear': Glovertown man asks for pit bull ban after dog attack
-
How to fight back against rising bank fees on chequing accounts
-
Live Blog
Have you dug out from the blizzard yet? Keep up with what's on the go with the CBC N.L. Live Blog
-
Video
Storm Day, Your Way: How we're beating the blizzard
-
Video
What are you at? Making clay sculptures
-
#StormySaturday: Blizzard continues through the evening, with winds and blowing snow expected to end tonight
-
Calling for crafts: Boys and Girls Club asks Gander parents to offset government cuts
-
Opinion
Good reasons to pull the plug on technology overload
-
Video
Four on the floor: How to train your pup not to jump up
-
Winter weather pushes St. John's Women's March online