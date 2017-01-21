Don't miss anything during the course of the day. Follow updates from CBC journalists across Newfoundland and Labrador.[ Click here for a mobile version.]
CBC News Posted: Jan 21, 2017 5:34 AM NT Last Updated: Jan 21, 2017 5:34 AM NT
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
St. John's
Snow and Blowing Snow
-2°C
Gander
Drifting Snow
-4°C
Deer Lake
Cloudy
-8°C
Happy Valley-Goose Bay
Light Snow
-13°C
Latest Nfld. & Labrador News Headlines
- #StormySaturday: RCMP warning drivers to stay away from roads
- Eastern region Storm Centre closures and cancellations
- Winter weather pushes St. John's Women's March online
- Ryan Snoddon: Strong gusts will define this weekend's storm
- Snowmobiling education important for safer trails, says snowmobile federation
Top News Headlines
- Trump's America-first rhetoric puts Canada and other partners on notice: Chris Hall
- Women's March descends on D.C. a day after Trump's inauguration
- Rewards or low interest rates? How to choose a credit card that works for you
- America's shining moment — a stump speech, tear gas and unsold Trump T-shirts: Neil Macdonald
- Frustrated neighbours of Trump's Scottish golf course fight back with Mexican flags
