Don't miss anything during the course of the day. Follow updates from CBC journalists across Newfoundland and Labrador.[ Click here for a mobile version.]
Don't miss a thing with the CBC N.L. Live Blog
CBC News Posted: Jan 17, 2017 5:30 AM NT Last Updated: Jan 17, 2017 5:30 AM NT
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
St. John's
Light Snow
-3°C
Gander
Partly Cloudy
-6°C
Deer Lake
Light Snow
-7°C
Happy Valley-Goose Bay
Mostly Cloudy
-22°C
Latest Nfld. & Labrador News Headlines
- 1 in custody as fires burn at Milltown school, town hall and RCMP station
- Don Dunphy inquiry: Joe Smyth testifies for 2nd day
- Ice chunk slides off transport truck, hits pickup like 'big bullet'
- Driver charged in relation to Butter Pot Park crash that claimed 2 lives
- Victoria holds 2nd public meeting on Transitional house proposal
Top News Headlines
- Facing Trump-Putin axis, Ukraine turns to a white knight — Chrystia Freeland
- Internal document raises possibility of 'Netflix tax'
- 'I was screaming,' woman says of 'painful' eyelid surgery by suspected fake doctor
- Obama the citizen: What's next for the outgoing president
- Fire rips through school, town hall, RCMP station in small Newfoundland town, 1 arrest
Most Viewed
- 1 in custody as fires burn at Milltown school, town hall and RCMP station
- Worker killed at Maritime Link project site near Stephenville Crossing
- Driver charged in relation to Butter Pot Park crash that claimed 2 lives
- Snowmobile rescue tale takes twist, as police find stolen machine
- St. John's child sex doll case has American journalist watching closely
- Robbery with violence under investigation after man allegedly attacked
- Donald Trump has empowered racism and discrimination in N.L.: refugee advocate
- Dunphy inquiry hears evidence on questionable actions early in Joe Smyth's career
- Don Dunphy inquiry: Joe Smyth testifies for 2nd day
- More than 500 pills, 3 firearms seized from central Newfoundland home
Don't Miss
-
Updated
1 in custody as fires burn at Milltown school, town hall and RCMP station
-
New
Don Dunphy inquiry: Joe Smyth testifies for 2nd day
-
New
Ice chunk slides off transport truck, hits pickup like 'big bullet'
-
Driver charged in relation to Butter Pot Park crash that claimed 2 lives
-
Video
Victoria holds 2nd public meeting on Transitional house proposal
-
Weather
Eastern region Storm Centre closures and cancellations
-
Weather
Western Newfoundland closures and cancellations in our Storm Centre
-
Weather
Central Newfoundland closures, cancellation in our Storm Centre
-
How not to fall through ice — and how to survive if you do
-
Robbery with violence under investigation after man allegedly attacked
-
Live Blog
Don't miss a thing with the CBC N.L. Live Blog
-
Worker killed at Maritime Link project site near Stephenville Crossing
-
Dunphy inquiry hears evidence on questionable actions early in Joe Smyth's career
-
Poor roads slowed ambulance on Avalon, says operator
-
St. John's child sex doll case has American journalist watching closely