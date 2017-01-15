Don't miss anything during the course of the day. Follow updates from CBC journalists across Newfoundland and Labrador.[ Click here for a mobile version.]
Set your Sunday in motion with the CBC N.L. Live Blog
CBC News Posted: Jan 15, 2017 5:30 AM NT Last Updated: Jan 15, 2017 5:30 AM NT
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
St. John's
Mostly Cloudy
-6°C
Gander
Light Snowshower
-10°C
Deer Lake
Light Snow
-11°C
Happy Valley-Goose Bay
Sunny
-21°C
Latest Nfld. & Labrador News Headlines
- Assaults soar in Newfoundland's Dickens-era jail: 'It's a tinderbox'
- First Listen: 'I'm just someone who wants to sing'
- Author releases newest work for free to avoid N.L.'s new book tax
- 3 people displaced by fire at Flatrock home Saturday night
- Ramp problems for MV Veteran leave hockey players stranded on Fogo Island
Top News Headlines
- Market forces align against oilsands though innovation promises an upside
- Trudeau's shuffled cabinet: Generational renewal or benched expertise?
- Trump may be a 'clown,' but he was right about the media: Rolling Stone journalist
- 'You can't do that, man': Ottawa police investigating cyclist, car standoff video
- Remembering Candace Derksen: Family braces for retrial of man accused of her murder
Most Viewed
- Fire causes extensive damage to St. John's home
- Ramp problems for MV Veteran leave hockey players stranded on Fogo Island
- Sugar is the 'alcohol of the child,' says children's health expert
- Under one woof: Local business to offer one-stop shopping for dog owners
- German woman searches for soldier dad from Newfoundland
- Winter weather doesn't slow down the St. John's Farmers' Market
- Author releases newest work for free to avoid N.L.'s new book tax
- 3 people displaced by fire at Flatrock home Saturday night
- Months after losing husband, 79-year-old curler is back on the ice
- Ryan Snoddon: Latest weather updates for Newfoundland and Labrador
Don't Miss
-
New
Assaults soar in Newfoundland's Dickens-era jail: 'It's a tinderbox'
-
First Listen: 'I'm just someone who wants to sing'
-
Video
Author releases newest work for free to avoid N.L.'s new book tax
-
Updated
3 people displaced by fire at Flatrock home Saturday night
-
Ramp problems for MV Veteran leave hockey players stranded on Fogo Island
-
Fire causes extensive damage to St. John's home
-
Under one woof: Local business to offer one-stop shopping for dog owners
-
Second Opinion
A health care fix and tough times for vaccine proponents
-
A warm introduction to a cool, inclusive sport
-
Live Blog
Set your Sunday in motion with the CBC N.L. Live Blog
-
Months after losing husband, 79-year-old curler is back on the ice
-
Video
Winter weather doesn't slow down the St. John's Farmers' Market
-
What are you at? 'It's that whole aviation obsession'
-
Sugar is the 'alcohol of the child,' says children's health expert
-
B.C. needs an offical poverty reduction plan, critics say