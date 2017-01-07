Don't miss anything during the course of the day. Follow updates from CBC journalists across Newfoundland and Labrador.[ Click here for a mobile version.]
Scroll through Saturday with the CBC N.L. Live Blog
CBC News Posted: Jan 07, 2017 5:30 AM NT Last Updated: Jan 07, 2017 5:30 AM NT
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
St. John's
Partly Cloudy
-6°C
Gander
Partly Cloudy
-8°C
Deer Lake
Light Snow
-7°C
Happy Valley-Goose Bay
Drifting Snow
-17°C
- Grenfell Campus VP to take on top job at Mount Saint Vincent University
- The Heart of Sunday Night: A weekly Tom Waits jam takes on a life of its own
- What are you at? An opera singer's funky crocheted hats
- Fake U.S. $20 bills in St. John's area, RNC warns
- All lanes are open on TCH near Salmonier Line
- FBI confirms it interviewed Florida airport shooting suspect in November
- Sweet success: How the Hadhads went from refugees to employers in 1 year
- Cruise vacations turned tragic for victims of Florida airport shooting
- Advice for anxious liberals — tone down the snark: Neil Macdonald
- Trump renews calls for warmer ties with Russia following hacking report
- N.L. will need 'bailout' because of Muskrat Falls, says analyst
- 'Light at the end of the tunnel' for Alberta oil jobs, says consultant
- Corner Brook swimwear business refuses to sink despite sales dip
- Cocaine found, furniture smashed in trashed Grand Falls-Windsor motel
- Yvonne Jones 'not surprised' by backlash against business magazine's all-female cover
- Marianas Trench superfan covers every song in 52 weeks
- Nalujuk Night in Labrador mixes candy and fear
- All lanes are open on TCH near Salmonier Line
- CCTV footage shows alleged George Street stabber from December incident
- Proper footwear needed for winter ice conditions, says MUN researcher
