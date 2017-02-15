Don't miss anything during the course of the day. Follow updates from CBC journalists across Newfoundland and Labrador.[ Click here for a mobile version.]
Finished shovelling or putting it off? Spend some time with the CBC N.L. Live Blog
CBC News Posted: Feb 15, 2017 5:30 AM NT Last Updated: Feb 15, 2017 5:30 AM NT
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
St. John's
Snow and Blowing Snow
-1°C
Gander
Light Snow and Blowing Snow
-3°C
Deer Lake
Light Snow
-3°C
Happy Valley-Goose Bay
Light Snowshower
-13°C
Latest Nfld. & Labrador News Headlines
- Blizzard warning still in effect, after 2nd storm hits eastern Newfoundland
- Ocean Ranger, 35 years later: 'I'm glad I took the pictures. Because without that, we'd have nothing'
- Ches Crosbie confirms PC party leadership interest
- Tube feeding, injections: Not trained to do that, say student assistants
- Eastern Newfoundland Storm Centre: Closures and cancellations
Top News Headlines
- Europe-Canada trade deal passes in EU parliament
- 'Heaven help us': Flynn departure the tip of Trump's mounting national security woes
- Telus cancels customer's $2,800 cellphone bill but not without a fight
- Justin Trudeau brings pro-trade pitch to a fragmenting Europe
- Yellen fights rearguard action as conspiracy theories go mainstream: Don Pittis
Most Viewed
- Blizzard warning still in effect, after 2nd storm hits eastern Newfoundland
- Bones found in St. John's harbour
- Ocean Ranger, 35 years later: 'I'm glad I took the pictures. Because without that, we'd have nothing'
- 'Who wants pizza?': WestJet pilot buys food for stranded Air Canada passengers
- Blizzard sweeps into Newfoundland, shutting down schools, flights, transit
- Child sex doll trial opens Pandora's box of questions about child porn
- 2 brothers arrested after police called to Torbay home
- Ryan Snoddon: Latest weather updates for Newfoundland and Labrador
- Tube feeding, injections: Not trained to do that, say student assistants
- Threats against student, school staff lead to charges for Port au Choix youth
Don't Miss
-
Updated
Blizzard warning still in effect, after 2nd storm hits eastern Newfoundland
-
Ocean Ranger, 35 years later: 'I'm glad I took the pictures. Because without that, we'd have nothing'
-
New
Ches Crosbie confirms PC party leadership interest
-
New
Tube feeding, injections: Not trained to do that, say student assistants
-
Weather
Eastern Newfoundland Storm Centre: Closures and cancellations
-
Weather
Central Newfoundland closures, cancellation in our Storm Centre
-
Weather
Western Newfoundland closures and cancellations in our Storm Centre
-
New
2 brothers arrested after police called to Torbay home
-
Live Blog
Finished shovelling or putting it off? Spend some time with the CBC N.L. Live Blog
-
Inuit education forum in Nain to focus on keeping students, parents interested in school
-
Reporter's right to cover story at heart of court case involving Muskrat Falls protest
-
Europe watching for close vote today on Canada's trade deal
-
Chiropractic care could reduce workers compensation costs, study suggests
-
Bones found in St. John's harbour
-
Blizzard sweeps into Newfoundland, shutting down schools, flights, transit