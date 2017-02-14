Don't miss anything during the course of the day. Follow updates from CBC journalists across Newfoundland and Labrador.[ Click here for a mobile version.]
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
St. John's
Cloudy
-3°C
Gander
Light Freezing Drizzle
-6°C
Deer Lake
Light Snow
-8°C
Happy Valley-Goose Bay
Light Snow
-25°C
Latest Nfld. & Labrador News Headlines
- All St. John's area schools closed, as blizzard sweeps into Newfoundland
- Eastern Newfoundland Storm Centre: Closures and cancellations
- Will you be our valentine and follow the CBC N.L. Live Blog?
- Police seeking man who may have info on Paradise home invasion
- ATV operator who drove drunk gets probation for crash that left man brain damaged
Top News Headlines
- Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn resigns after lying about Russian contact
- PM's visit a minor affair in Washington preoccupied with unpredictable White House
- Trump and Trudeau change the channel from existential threats to women in the workplace: Neil Macdonald
- Kevin O'Leary's conservatism challenged in Conservative leadership debate
- Trudeau, Trump find common ground on economy but remain at odds over immigration
