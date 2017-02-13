Don't miss anything during the course of the day. Follow updates from CBC journalists across Newfoundland and Labrador.[ Click here for a mobile version.]
Start the week, and your morning, off right with the CBC N.L. Live Blog
CBC News Posted: Feb 13, 2017 5:30 AM NT Last Updated: Feb 13, 2017 5:30 AM NT
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
St. John's
Light Snowshower
-6°C
Gander
Partly Cloudy
-11°C
Deer Lake
Partly Cloudy
-10°C
Channel-Port aux Basques
-10°C
Happy Valley-Goose Bay
Mainly Sunny
-23°C
Latest Nfld. & Labrador News Headlines
- Emotional start to trial for RNC officer accused of sexually assaulting woman
- Chair experiment request rejected at Dunphy inquiry
- Police back on scene near Thursday's home invasion in Paradise
- Who says shovelling can't be romantic? Snow storm Valentine's Day greetings
- Retrial for accused killer Steven Neville postponed until 2018
Top News Headlines
- Trudeau at White House for 1st face-to-face meeting with Trump
- 'Dangerous' blizzard moves across Atlantic Canada, prompts travel warnings
- Ontario commits to cleanup of mercury contamination near Grassy Narrows First Nation
- Jobs, trade and women in workforce on agenda for Trudeau-Trump talks
- Rotting rats, flies: Insurance repair disaster causes 'mega destruction' of dream home
- Child sex doll trial opens Pandora's box of questions about child porn
- Valentine's Day winter storm headed for Newfoundland
- Weak punishments, big classes breed bad habits, teachers say
- 'Sextortion' warning from RNC: It happens here in N.L.
- Police probe St-Pierre smuggling, with a twist
- Ryan Snoddon: Latest weather updates for Newfoundland and Labrador
