Don't miss anything during the course of the day. Follow updates from CBC journalists across Newfoundland and Labrador.[ Click here for a mobile version.]
Got Saturday morning fever? Get set with the CBC N.L. Live Blog
CBC News Posted: Feb 11, 2017 5:30 AM NT Last Updated: Feb 11, 2017 5:30 AM NT
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
St. John's
Partly Cloudy
-5°C
Gander
Light Snowshower
-9°C
Deer Lake
Light Snowshower
-10°C
Happy Valley-Goose Bay
Sunny
-21°C
Latest Nfld. & Labrador News Headlines
- Spencer Street water main break complicated to fix, says St. John's councillor
- Premier staying on as Labrador and Aboriginal Affairs minister, despite calls for resignation
- Ramea water improving — but not fit to drink yet
- Opera star bringing Hollywood arias to Newfoundland stages
- Old ship, new tricks: Sir Robert Bond undergoes refit in Clarenville
Top News Headlines
- Law enforcement 'had no idea,' says journalist of alleged terror threats from Canada she uncovered
- Sean Spicer is off to a rocky start in speaking for Trump
- How the word 'terrorism' lost its meaning: Neil Macdonald
- Canada's job market appears to be on fire — but here are 4 reasons to worry
- Somali asylum seekers en route to Canada caught, turned back by U.S. border officials
Most Viewed
- Punishment won't fit crime, says father of brain-injured man hurt in drunk driving accident
- Violent Paradise home invasion suspects paraded through court
- RNC find St. John's woman, 52, missing for 10 days
- Man arrested following cash register theft in Torbay
- Old ship, new tricks: Sir Robert Bond undergoes refit in Clarenville
- Man detained under Mental Health Act called 'loser' by Joe Smyth days after Dunphy shooting
- Wind, storm surges cause problems on N.L. highways and coastline
- 'Not just a nice idea': The importance of inclusion in and beyond the classroom
- Sheshatshiu family concerned after not hearing from man in 2 weeks
- 'Inappropriate' social media messages result in charges for Newfoundland man
Don't Miss
-
New
-
New
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Live Blog
-
Analysis
-
-
-
Suspect in Milltown arson deemed fit to stand trial
-
-
