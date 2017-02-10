Don't miss anything during the course of the day. Follow updates from CBC journalists across Newfoundland and Labrador.[ Click here for a mobile version.]
Ready for the weekend? You will be, with the CBC N.L. Live Blog
CBC News Posted: Feb 10, 2017 5:30 AM NT Last Updated: Feb 10, 2017 5:30 AM NT
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
St. John's
Mostly Cloudy
8°C
Gander
Mostly Cloudy
5°C
Deer Lake
Light Snow
-2°C
Happy Valley-Goose Bay
Light Snow
-20°C
Latest Nfld. & Labrador News Headlines
- Wanda Ash, on trial for 1st-degree murder, arrested for breaches
- Have your say: A collection of public responses to CBC's Inside the Classroom series
- St. John's hopes to avoid Stavanger traffic woes in new Costco location
- Dunphy Inquiry wraps 5th week of hearings today
- School closures, as wind, freezing rain, storm surge warnings remain in effect
Top News Headlines
- Plane crashes southwest of Winnipeg
- 'Everything was hurting so bad': How one Muslim man snuck across the U.S. border into Canada
- Grad trips gone wild: 'It's absolutely deplorable what they allow on these trips'
- Every highway linking Lower Mainland to rest of B.C. closed, cars stranded
- Canada's economy added 48,000 jobs in January
Most Viewed
- St. John's hopes to avoid Stavanger traffic woes in new Costco location
- School closures, as wind, freezing rain, storm surge warnings remain in effect
- Wanda Ash, on trial for 1st-degree murder, arrested for breaches
- 145 workers laid off from Muskrat Falls project in Labrador
- Student travel company says St. John's school's concerns about trips unwarranted
- Slow down, warns pedestrian victim of hit and run
- No landline, no text 911 service left deaf man without help for 24 hours, says sister
- Woman, 19, released on conditions after Springdale Street attempted murder charges
- Roll Up the Rim prize stolen after woman shares win on Facebook
- 'Columbo' comment shows tension between judge and police after Dunphy shooting
Don't Miss
-
New
Wanda Ash, on trial for 1st-degree murder, arrested for breaches
-
Have your say: A collection of public responses to CBC's Inside the Classroom series
-
St. John's hopes to avoid Stavanger traffic woes in new Costco location
-
Live Blog
Dunphy Inquiry wraps 5th week of hearings today
-
School closures, as wind, freezing rain, storm surge warnings remain in effect
-
Weather
Eastern Newfoundland Storm Centre: Closures and cancellations
-
Weather
Central Newfoundland closures, cancellation in our Storm Centre
-
Weather
Western Newfoundland closures and cancellations in our Storm Centre
-
Weather
Storm Centre: Latest Labrador closures, cancellations and delays
-
Too many schools inaccessible for N.L. students with disabilities
-
Driver who fled police arrested after short chase
-
145 workers laid off from Muskrat Falls project in Labrador
-
Slow down, warns pedestrian victim of hit and run
-
No landline, no text 911 service left deaf man without help for 24 hours, says sister
-
Live Blog
Ready for the weekend? You will be, with the CBC N.L. Live Blog