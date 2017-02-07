Don't miss anything during the course of the day. Follow updates from CBC journalists across Newfoundland and Labrador.[ Click here for a mobile version.]
Take in the CBC N.L. Live Blog for a tremendous Tuesday
CBC News Posted: Feb 07, 2017 5:30 AM NT Last Updated: Feb 07, 2017 5:30 AM NT
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
St. John's
Drifting Snow
-12°C
Gander
Drifting Snow
-15°C
Deer Lake
Light Snow and Blowing Snow
-14°C
Channel-Port aux Basques
-13°C
Happy Valley-Goose Bay
Light Snow
-23°C
Latest Nfld. & Labrador News Headlines
- Pension cheque problems: Mistakes affect 7,600 retired N.L. teachers
- Stabbing in St. John's sends man to hospital
- Take in the CBC N.L. Live Blog for a tremendous Tuesday
- Mind your meters: St. John's to look at parking practices after losing court case
- Chief says rejection of Qalipu applicants destroying goodwill among members
