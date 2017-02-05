Don't miss anything during the course of the day. Follow updates from CBC journalists across Newfoundland and Labrador.[ Click here for a mobile version.]
Have a sweet Sunday with the CBC N.L. Live Blog
CBC News Posted: Feb 05, 2017 5:33 AM NT Last Updated: Feb 05, 2017 5:33 AM NT
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
St. John's
Drifting Snow
-14°C
Gander
Mainly Sunny
-17°C
Deer Lake
Light Snow
-16°C
Channel-Port aux Basques
-10°C
Happy Valley-Goose Bay
Drifting Snow
-27°C
- 3...2...1...MUN professor on short-list to blast off with Canadian Space Agency
- Stigma, discrimination stops drug users from getting clean needles: AIDS committee
- Dangerous driving, flight from police lands man in court
- CRTC hearing to tackle costly and hard-to-control cellphone charges
- 'Wow, how did we get here?': Repartee pumped by ECMA nominations
- Court denies Trump request to immediately restore travel ban
- Trudeau's promise of electoral reform: From 'we can do better' to 'betrayal'
- Conservative leadership candidates spar over jobs and taxes while taking aim at O'Leary
- Pope Francis — the great divider: Opinion
- A Dog's Purpose video alleging animal abuse 'misleading,' report says
- Province owes $140M to Ottawa in HST overpayments
- Medical emergency with pilot forces Virgin Atlantic flight to land in St. John's
- Ryan Snoddon: Latest weather updates for Newfoundland and Labrador
- Results of silica dust study on IOC mine workers 'a little bit alarming': Union
- Decision week for thousands of applicants to the Qalipu band
- Crew rescued from sinking Atlantic Future off Burin Peninsula
- 3...2...1...MUN professor on short-list to blast off with Canadian Space Agency
- Dangerous driving, flight from police lands man in court
- N.L. Privacy Commissioner allows Nalcor to withhold Muskrat Falls information
- Waiting for the other budget shoe to drop
