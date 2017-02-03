Don't miss anything during the course of the day. Follow updates from CBC journalists across Newfoundland and Labrador.[ Click here for a mobile version.]
Gotta read up on Friday's CBC N.L. Live Blog
CBC News Posted: Feb 03, 2017 5:33 AM NT Last Updated: Feb 03, 2017 5:33 AM NT
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
St. John's
Partly Cloudy
-10°C
Gander
Light Snowshower
-8°C
Deer Lake
Light Snow
-13°C
Happy Valley-Goose Bay
Light Snow
-22°C
Latest Nfld. & Labrador News Headlines
- Tensions flare, minister gets an earful at budget meeting in St. John's
- IOC workers vote in favour of temporary workers
- 'Head's one way, heart's another': Labrador West residents weigh in on amalgamation
- Snowmobiler charged with impaired after complaint of erratic driving
- Gotta read up on Friday's CBC N.L. Live Blog
Top News Headlines
- 'Go kill yourself': Social media messages encourage Indigenous youth to commit suicide
- Soldier shoots man armed with machete near Louvre Museum in Paris
- Trump's tense talk with U.S. allies serves up 'full plate' for new secretary of state
- Quebec City's 'trash radio' under pressure to clean up after mosque attack
- Putin's thorn: Alexei Navalny, Russia's foremost opposition activist, risks jail again
