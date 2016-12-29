Don't miss anything during the course of the day. Follow updates from CBC journalists across Newfoundland and Labrador.[ Click here for a mobile version.]
Catch up with the CBC N.L. Live Blog
CBC News Posted: Dec 29, 2016 5:30 AM NT Last Updated: Dec 29, 2016 5:30 AM NT
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
St. John's
Mostly Cloudy
-3°C
Gander
Mostly Cloudy
-7°C
Deer Lake
Mostly Cloudy
-17°C
Happy Valley-Goose Bay
Clear
-25°C
Latest Nfld. & Labrador News Headlines
Top News Headlines
- Real estate up, down or flat? 5 factors that could affect home prices in 2017: Don Pittis
- 'She wanted to be with Carrie': Actress Debbie Reynolds dead at 84
- Israeli prime minister calls Kerry's Middle East policy speech 'a great disappointment'
- 'I had to protect my dog': Man fends off cougar in Tim Hortons parking lot
- Think 2016 was bad? 2017 will be worse
Most Viewed
- Funeral planned for Lark Harbour couple killed by alleged drunk driver
- Alleged drunk driver accused of killing couple in Lark Harbour released to return to Alberta
- Wasteful procedures costing N.L. health system millions, doctor says
- Messing with the 'dressing': What not to say to a Newfoundlander at Christmas dinner
- Murder suspect Graham Veitch to undergo further psychiatric evaluation
- Tuesday collision on Burin Peninsula sends 4 to hospital
- Big jump at the pump: Gas prices hit highest point since July 2014
- Lark Harbour residents in shock after husband, wife killed by alleged impaired driver
- Carollers surprise cancer-stricken Logy Bay woman with emotional performance
- Bank customer robbed at ATM
Don't Miss
-
New
Big jump at the pump: Gas prices hit highest point since July 2014
-
New
Driver stopped with $4,000 in fines
-
Live Blog
Catch up with the CBC N.L. Live Blog
-
Funeral planned for Lark Harbour couple killed by alleged drunk driver
-
Murder suspect Graham Veitch to undergo further psychiatric evaluation
-
Wasteful procedures costing N.L. health system millions, doctor says
-
Tuesday collision on Burin Peninsula sends 4 to hospital
-
A critic without a seat: Opposition parties forced to get creative on East Coast
-
Carollers surprise cancer-stricken Logy Bay woman with emotional performance
-
Video
CBC Here and Now December 28, 2016
1:01:01
-
Alleged drunk driver accused of killing couple in Lark Harbour released to return to Alberta
-
Comedy
Messing with the 'dressing': What not to say to a Newfoundlander at Christmas dinner
-
Marble Mountain and White Hills open this week in N.L.
-
Team Gushue Highway extension work stalls again, province can't provide completion date
-
$100 oil in the forecast, according to commodity investment boss