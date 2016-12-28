Don't miss anything during the course of the day. Follow updates from CBC journalists across Newfoundland and Labrador.[ Click here for a mobile version.]
Read through Wednesday with the CBC N.L. Live Blog
CBC News Posted: Dec 28, 2016 5:30 AM NT Last Updated: Dec 28, 2016 5:30 AM NT
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
St. John's
Mostly Cloudy
0°C
Gander
Light Snowshower
-2°C
Deer Lake
Light Snow
-2°C
Happy Valley-Goose Bay
Cloudy
-22°C
Latest Nfld. & Labrador News Headlines
- Murder suspect marks 19th birthday with court appearance
- Food bank need jumps across N.L., ending years-long trend
- Team Gushue Highway extension work stalls again, province can't provide completion date
- 'Rainbow lobster' leads contest for craziest crustacean
- Land & Sea: Nicaragua — the Newfoundland connection
Top News Headlines
- No sunlight, no soil, no problem: Vertical farms take growing indoors
- Goodbye and good riddance to a ghastly year
- Turkey and Russia reach ceasefire proposal on Syria, Turkey's foreign minister says
- Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher, who showed girls they 'could do anything,' dead at 60
- 'Little violence' as Hells Angels make their return to the Maritimes
