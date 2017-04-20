Don't miss anything during the course of the day. Follow updates from CBC journalists across Newfoundland and Labrador. [Click here for a mobile version.]
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
St. John's
Cloudy
-1°C
Gander
Mainly Sunny
-4°C
Deer Lake
Partly Cloudy
-9°C
Happy Valley-Goose Bay
Cloudy
-1°C
Latest Nfld. & Labrador News Headlines
- Fishermen block off DFO building in St. John's for protest
- 'Traumatic' removal of children from immigrant family's home exposed flaws in social services, advocate says
- Snow, freezing rain warning for Avalon Peninsula to set up the weekend
- Women's shelter in Rigolet to open round-the-clock
- Suspect who woman tried to blame for robbery was in HMP at the time
Top News Headlines
- 1,300 Canadians have died with medical assistance since legalization—here's one man's story
- Ontario to impose foreign buyers tax, expand rent control
- 'Something is clearly wrong': Poll suggests older Canadians want government to protect savings
- Trump's solution to 'unfair' American dairy woes: blame Canada
- How to prevent your dream vacation from becoming a nightmare
