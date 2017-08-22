Don't miss anything during the course of the day. Follow updates from CBC journalists across Newfoundland and Labrador. [Click here for a mobile version.]
Get all of the day's news with the CBC N.L. Live Blog
CBC News Posted: Mar 27, 2017 5:30 AM NT Last Updated: Aug 22, 2017 4:12 PM NT
Latest Nfld. & Labrador News Headlines
- Gas, diesel prices skyrocket across Newfoundland and Labrador
- Here's your Thursday live blog, Newfoundland and Labrador
- Supreme Court ruling on NL special ballots could change future election rules
- Daycares in Labrador's northern Inuit region find operators, hope to open soon
- Medical emergency anchors Serenade of the Sea, man taken to hospital
Top News Headlines
- 8 dead, French St. Martin '95% destroyed' as Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
- Expect anger as Poloz pulls the punch bowl: Don Pittis
- Aung San Suu Kyi 'squandering' her political clout by failing to protect Rohingya minority
- Trudeau faces doctors angry with small business tax changes at B.C. town hall
- Hurricane Irma: What's in a wind record?
Most Viewed
- Woman dies after ATV accident on Newfoundland's west coast
- Gas, diesel prices skyrocket across Newfoundland and Labrador
- Member of Aquaman film crew stabbed outside St. John's bar after wrap party
- Disgraced cop Sean Kelly headed to jail as appeal denied for obscene phone call
- Supreme Court ruling on NL special ballots could change future election rules
- Medical emergency anchors Serenade of the Sea, man taken to hospital
- Irma not expected to reach N.L., says Canadian Hurricane Centre
- Province loses Hibernia royalty dispute in N.L. Supreme Court
- St. John's lawyer pleads guilty to 3rd impaired driving charge
- College of the North Atlantic gets new boss amid big challenges
Don't Miss
-
New
Gas, diesel prices skyrocket across Newfoundland and Labrador
-
Live Blog
Here's your Thursday live blog, Newfoundland and Labrador
-
Supreme Court ruling on NL special ballots could change future election rules
-
Daycares in Labrador's northern Inuit region find operators, hope to open soon
-
Medical emergency anchors Serenade of the Sea, man taken to hospital
-
College of the North Atlantic gets new boss amid big challenges
-
Woman dies after ATV accident on Newfoundland's west coast
-
Disgraced cop Sean Kelly headed to jail as appeal denied for obscene phone call
-
Back-to-school boost: Labrador City woman collects supplies for students in Nain
-
St. John's lawyer pleads guilty to 3rd impaired driving charge
-
Province loses Hibernia royalty dispute in N.L. Supreme Court
-
Member of Aquaman film crew stabbed outside St. John's bar after wrap party
-
With scars of controversy still fresh, election draws crowd in Spaniard's Bay
-
Irma not expected to reach N.L., says Canadian Hurricane Centre
-
Possible bullet hole in Natuashish school, students sent home