Seniors in three retirement homes in the St. John's metro region had a vocal Valentine this year, courtesy of the Newman Sound Men's Choir.

It's the 10th year that the Newfoundland and Labrador group is making the rounds – all in the name of love songs.

"It was beautiful, just beautiful ... I was singing, too," says Betty O'Grady, 93, who calls Kenny's Pond Retirement Living home.

O'Grady's daughter, Heather Snow, also took in the first performance, before the choir made its way to Karwood Retirement Retreat and Tiffany Village Retirement Living.

"Mom has been on her own now for quite a few years, and it's quite special. And it's music from her generation," Snow said.

The song list includes Bridge Over Troubled Water, You Raise Me Up and Black Velvet Band.

Jennifer Hart, who is the artistic director of the choir, said it's a special day for the seniors and the singers.

"Music brings back memories, it's tied to memory ... We just want to offer them some joy during Valentine's Day."