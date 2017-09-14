Ray Newman, acquitted in the the death of his estranged wife Chrissy Predham Newman more than a decade ago, was back in court in St. John's Thursday on new charges.

Newman, 39, was charged with assault and with attempting to choke, strangle or suffocate a woman in an alleged incident in Paradise on Sept. 2.

He was released to appear in court on Oct. 26.

Newman was charged with second-degree murder after the death of his wife Jan. 21, 2007.

Predham Newman's body was found in her basement apartment in the Airport Heights neighbourhood of St. John's. Her throat had been slashed.

Newman was acquitted of the charges in 2012. A Crown appeal was dismissed two years later.