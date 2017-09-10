As Hurricane Irma makes landfall in Florida, many Newfoundlanders living in the state are waiting with bated breath to see how the storm plays out.

Gina Quinn-Noggle, a nurse originally from Conception Bay South, has lived in the southern United States for over 20 years.



On Sunday morning, as it was starting to get light out in Valrico, just west of Tampa, she found herself directly in the eye of the storm.

"Right now I'm OK. I'm just bracing myself for probably the worst night of my life," said Quinn-Noggle.

As a nurse at Tampa General Hospital, Quinn-Noggle said she didn't have the option to evacuate.

Gina Quinn-Noggle is waiting out the storm in Valrico, Fla. (Facebook)

She has to be ready to head into work as soon as the initial storm breaks.

"Everybody says, 'Why don't you just leave?' It's not that easy," said Quinn-Noggle.

"Up until Friday, I had to work. I'm a nurse and I'm Team B which means once this mess passes, I have to go to work."



She said Valrico is relatively inland, and not expected to be at risk of storm surges, so there's no evacuation order in place for the area.

But the wind remains a huge concern.

"I'm not gonna lie, I'm terrified," she said.

"This is the first time I've been directly in the eye of the hurricane and as a homeowner."

Mary Brown's owner watching from N.L.

Elsewhere in the state, the owners of Florida's only Mary Brown's franchise are keeping close tabs on the storm and what it means for their employees.



Paul Shelley and Kathy Goudie are former Newfoundland MHA's who now co-own a Mary Brown's Diner in Englewood, close to nearby Fort Myers.

Former Newfoundland and Labrador politicians Paul Shelley and Kathy Goudie opened the first Mary Brown's in the United States in April in Englewood, Fla. (Submitted)

Shelley said most of his employees have evacuated the area, while a manager is sticking around nearby to see what sort of damage accumulates.



He plans to head back to Florida as soon as it's safe.



"As soon as we're able to go there, I'll be going," he said.