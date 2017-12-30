It isn't all bad for Patricia Johnson-Castle, who isn't spending Christmas at home in Newfoundland and Labrador this year, because she's in sunny Mexico City — hoping her arguments emerge on top at the 38th World Universities Debating Championship.

"It's a really exciting tournament. You get to meet a lot of interesting people from a lot of diverse backgrounds," she told CBC Radio's On the Go.

It's the largest English-speaking debate competition in the world, with over 300 teams from around the globe, and runs from Dec. 27-Jan. 4.

Teams competed in their first three debates Friday, with several more planned before finding out on Sunday which ones make the top 48. After that, it's knockout or elimination rounds, which means from then on, it's "pretty high stakes."

"It's intense and it's really rewarding," said Johnson-Castle.

She is representing the University of Capetown, where she's completing a master's degree in anthropology.

Patricia Johnson-Castle, left, with her debate partner Emma Buckland of Johannesburg are representing the University of Cape Town at this year's competition. (Patricia Johnson-Castle/Facebook)

Johnson-Castle explained that for this particular event, the format is as follows: a motion or debate topic gets announced and then teams have 15 minutes to prepare that motion before arguments begin.

"You are allowed to have paper resources but, you know, if you have a whole encyclopedia in front of you and only have 15 minutes then you don't really get to use it that much," said Johnson-Castle.

"So it's still very much about thinking on your feet."

Always be reading

Johnson-Castle said staying up to date is crucial to success in the debating world.

"You just have to read a lot," she said, noting she counts The Economist and New York Times among her regular reads.

Another tip for success is staying in sync with her debate partner, Emma Buckland of Johannesburg.

"Me and my partner … we have been Skype training. One of the reasons I had to leave home early [at Christmas] was so that we could kind of get back into the groove into being physically together and training in Mexico," said Johnson-Castle.

Not just for extroverts

She got her start in debate while attending Brother Rice school in St. John's.

"I was a pretty loud kid that talked a lot. I didn't necessarily always fit in the best with my peers, but when I started doing debating it was much easier for me to find people that I had so much in common with," she said.

Wallflowers might be surprised that debating can be an activity they enjoy, insisted Johnson-Castle.

It's not all arguments. Volunteers are seen here welcoming participants form around the world. (World Universities Debating Championship Mexico/Twitter)

"A lot of debating is about concentration and listening, right? Because in debate you have to respond to the other people's arguments, you can't just make your own," she said.

Johnson-Castle said it's a way to build self-worth and self-confidence — and can even take you to tropical destinations during the winter.

"I actually can't even think of anything that opens doors for people the way that debating does," she said.

"If you work at it, you can get quite good."