Skip to Main Content
Canadian trucker sentenced for fatal crash in Montana

Notifications

Canadian trucker sentenced for fatal crash in Montana

Jaroslav Kleberc has been sentenced to six months in jail for careless driving in the death of a Saskatchewan man in the U.S. last year.

Jaroslav Kleberc of Bell Island, Newfoundland sentenced 6 months in jail

The Associated Press ·
Jaroslav Kleberc has been sentenced to six months in jail in the death of Marvin Knutson, 72, of Swift Current, Sask., in 2017.

A Canadian trucker has been sentenced for careless driving in the death of a Saskatchewan man in Montana last year.

The Great Falls Tribune reports Jaroslav Kleberc of Bell Island, Newfoundland, was sentenced Friday to six months in jail in the death of 72-year-old Marvin Knutson of Swift Current, Saskatchewan. He has already served nearly a year.

Prosecutors said Kleberc hit Knutson's van when he drove his semi-trailer through an "authorized vehicles only" turnaround on Interstate 15 near Great Falls and continued driving.

Klerbec was arrested in Texas.

District Judge John Kutzman also gave Kleberc a 10-year suspended sentence with the Department of Corrections for tampering with evidence.

Knutson's family has filed a civil lawsuit against Kleberc and his trucking firm.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us