Newfoundlanders and Labradorians kept up their reputation for making the best of a bad situation Monday night, when a group of them turned a delayed flight into an impromptu singalong.

Passengers had just found out their WestJet flight from Toronto to St. John's was going to be delayed for just over 30 minutes.

So, Sheldon Thornhill thought it would be a good time to break out his accordion, and fellow musician Sean Sullivan opened his guitar case to join him.

Add a group of enthusiastic singers who knew the words to some classic songs, and all the ingredients for a Newfoundland kitchen party were there.

A few dozen people joined in singing a handful of songs such as Grey Foggy Day, Sweet Forget Me Not, and Music and Friends.

Even the youngsters got involved, with 10-year-old Liam Corrigan standing front-and-centre to sing Capelin Time by The Dunne Family.

Videos go viral

Michelle Sacrey Philpott recorded several of the songs and posted them on Facebook, and by the time her flight landed in St. John's, they had been viewed hundreds of thousands of times.

"Everyone was talking about the videos when we got off the flight because so many people seen it, it was quite funny," she said.

