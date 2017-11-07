Newfoundland and Labrador's premier says he has no issue with his chief of staff being involved with government decisions involving companies he used to lobby for.

Before he was tapped as chief of staff Greg Mercer worked as a lobbyist for companies such as Puddister Shipping, Quest Rare Minerals and Tata Steel.

Mercer's lobbying stopped before he went to work for the office of Premier Dwight Ball, but documents released through access to information show that after he was there, Mercer was involved in meetings with his former employer, Tata Steel.

'Mr. Mercer has never tried to have undue influence.' - Premier Dwight Ball

A meeting note in March 2017 shows Mercer joined the premier and other top officials in a meeting with executives of the Canadian arm of the steel maker.

Tata is a partner in an iron ore mine in western Labrador.

Much of the discussions from the meeting are redacted, but the meeting note says that government "has been able to progress some of [Tata Steel Mining Canada's] issues of concern."

Government created a committee of deputy ministers to work with the company to address issues around the environmental assessment and taxation.

'He followed every single rule'

But the premier says there's no issue with Mercer being involved with decisions.

"Mr. Mercer has never tried to have undue influence," Dwight Ball told reporters Tuesday.

"He's followed every single rule based on his past experience."

Ches Crosbie, who's running to be PC leader, has called for a cooling off period to prevent lobbyists from working for the provincial government.

The only rules are for government employees when they leave the civil service. They're prevented from lobbying for one year after their employment.

Crosbie has proposed a similar one-year ban for lobbyists entering government.

Government workers are prevented from lobbying government after they leave, but there is no rule preventing lobbyists from being hired as civil servants. (CBC)

Even if that rule was brought in it wouldn't have precluded Mercer from taking the meeting with Tata since it was a year and a half after his lobbying work with them ended.

Ball says Mercer has never pressured him to help his former client.

"There is no one, based on their prior experience in their personal life, is ever going to influence me into a decision that would be inappropriate," he said.

"That is not on in our office. We challenge each other on a continual basis."

Ball said it's not inappropriate because Mercer's lobbying work was over and he no longer had any financial interest in Tata's activities.

On Monday Ball said Mercer did avoid decisions relating to Quest minerals, another of his former clients.

In that case he was still owed money by the company, and had only recently stopped lobbying.