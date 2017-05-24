A miserable spring will drag on for another week, but warmer weather is in store for Newfoundlanders and Labradorians desperate to see the summer sun.

Unfortunately, the rest of May is expected to be a total write off — that's according to Environment Canada Senior Climatologist David Phillips.

But there is some good news. Parts of the province could see warmer than average temperatures starting in June.

"I wouldn't bet the family farm or the fishing fleet on it," Phillips said.

After a miserable May 24th weekend, there could be more time for fishing this summer, as Environment Canada is calling for above average temperatures in parts of the province. (Submitted by Perry J. Howlett)

"But right now, the models seem to suggest that June, July and August — in most of Labrador and western and central Newfoundland — it will be warmer than normal."

On the coasts, summer temperatures are expected to hover near average.

Spring letdown

Weather-wise, the province has been mired in misery this month, with snow hitting St. John's and Labrador as late as last weekend.

On average, May temperatures have fallen between three to five degrees colder than what's typical for the month.

Conditions were hampered by blocking patterns — large fields of stubborn pressure that sit still and reject regular, swirling weather patterns. That causes poor weather to remain for prolonged periods of time.

'We don't even call it a forecast. We call it an outlook.' - David Phillips, climatologist

Over Victoria Day weekend, more than 50 centimetres of snow fell in Cartwright, while the Northern Peninsula saw 30 centimetres and parts of the northeast coast saw 20 centimetres.

Even by NL standards, it has to be a #May24 for the record books. Snow, hazardous driving, power outages. #nlwx (Someone made snow castles!) pic.twitter.com/ioVhoEep6m — @BerniceCBC

"You accept in Newfoundland and Labrador that March and April is going to be cruel and tough but, my gosh, you want some break in May," Phillips said.

Environment Canada will release its summer outlook at the beginning of June. But with such a long-range view of weather systems, Phillips said there's always plenty of room for variation.

"We don't even call it a forecast, we call it an outlook," he said.

"It's a large computer in Montreal — the largest computer in Canada — and it's crunching all the numbers."