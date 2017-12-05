Private and community ambulances in Newfoundland and Labrador are being audited to determine if they are properly staffed to quickly respond to emergencies.

The audit, announced Tuesday by Health Minister John Haggie, will cover the period from April 1, 2016 to Sept. 20, 2017 and take about nine weeks to complete.

Information to be collected includes ambulance staffing lists, time sheets and payroll records.

The audit follows the cancellation of an ambulance contract in Happy Valley-Goose Bay after complaints from patients about unreasonably long response times.

"We have questions about whether there are issues in other areas of the province," Haggie said in a news release.

"We want reassurance that this is not the case. It is important for people in our communities to know that they have an ambulance service they can rely on in case of an emergency."

Ambulance operators have said they need more financial support from the Newfoundland and Labrador government to hire more staff. (CBC)

Meanwhile, private ambulance operators have long argued that they don't get enough of a subsidy from the provincial government to keep emergency vehicles on the road 24/7, despite being contractually obligated to do so.

The results of the audit will be presented to government — and to the province's four regional health authorities — and made public.

A similar review of services by those health authorities has already been started, according to Haggie.