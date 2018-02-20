Newfoundland and Labrador is expected to raise the minimum wage today.

Government boosted the minimum wage twice last year, from $10.50 an hour to $10.75 in April, adding another 25 cents in October to bring it to $11.00 an hour.

Those were the first increases in six years. Prior to that, the province had the lowest minimum wage in the country.

During the last election, the Liberals promised to link raises to the minimum wage to inflation.

Al Hawkins, Minister of Advanced Education, Skills and Labour will be making the announcement at Confederation Building in St. John's at 1 p.m.