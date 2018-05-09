Skip to Main Content
Heavy on the local as lineup unveiled for 2018 folk festival

The annual festival, set for Aug. 3-5 in Bannerman Park will feature some of the best known musicians on the provincial scene along with the odd mainlander.

Buddy Wassisname and The Other Fellers, The Once, Ennis Sisters among performers

John Drover of the NL Folk Festival, St. John's Mayor Danny Breen and Justin Fong of Quidi Vidi Brewing unveiled the 2018 lineup on Wednesday. (Bruce Tilley/CBC)

The lineup for the 2018 Newfoundland and Labrador Folk Festival is out and it reads like a who's who of the provincial music scene.

Headliners include Buddy Wassisname and The Other Fellers. The Once and the Ennis Sisters.

Fortunate Ones, The Dardanelles and The Kubasonics will also perform at the three-day event, which takes place Aug. 3-5 in Bannerman Park in St. John's.

The Newfoundland and Labrador Folk Festival, held each year in early August, is a mainstay of the summer for music lovers. (CBCNL)

Children's entertainer Fred Penner is among a handful of performers from outside the province.

In announcing the lineup Wednesday, organizers said Quidi Vidi Brewing will be joining other sponsors such as Statoil.

"We're brewing a pale ale especially for the folk festival, so this will be the first time the folk festival has its own official beer. I'm really excited about that," said the brewery's Justin Fong.

