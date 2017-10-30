Three Newfoundland and Labrador Indigenous groups are coming together to bid on a licence to harvest Arctic surf clams.

The partnership between the Miawpukek First Nation, the Innu Nation and the Qalipu First Nation is a response to the recent announcement from Fisheries and Oceans Canada that a fourth licence would be introduced for Arctic surf clams for 2018.

Halifax-based Clearwater Seafoods has had a monopoly on the lucrative clams, but recently DFO announced it would 25 per cent of the current quota to a new entrant, which would have to be an Indigenous entity based in Atlantic Canada or Quebec.

The current Grand Banks Arctic surf clam quota is about 38,000 tonnes. It includes fishing grounds off Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador.

With the three leaders of the Miawpukek, Innu and Qalipu signing the agreement, they plan to submit the clam licence proposal under the single entity First Nations of Newfoundland and Labrador (FN-NL).

FN-NL says it will work with the Cooke Clam Group for technical support and advice.