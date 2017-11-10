Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro has been fined $75,000 after pleading guilty to three violations of the Occupational Health and Safety Act.

In April 2015, employee Cody Hayley was burned while working on a thermal unit at the Holyrood generating station.

It wasn't until two years later that Hydro was charged with violations as a result of the incident.

Last month, the corporation pleaded guilty to three of the charges.

Hydro president Jim Haynes said in a statement that the corporation failed to live up to its core value of ensuring everyone goes home safely.

Jim Haynes, president of Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro, says the corporation has learned from the accident that burned Cody Hayley. (Sherry Vivian/CBC)

"Since the accident, a thorough investigation has been completed," Haynes said.

"In cooperation with Service NL, we left no stone unturned to ensure we never repeat this or any other accident like it."

According to Haynes, Hayley has recently returned to work with Hydro.

"We've learned from what happened, we have made corrections, and we have an even more ingrained focus on keeping our people safe on the job every single day," he said.

At the time of the incident, family members set up a GoFundMe account to help with Hayley's treatment. Over $8,000 was raised.