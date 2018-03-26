Newfoundland and Labrador has announced new programs to help people buy homes for the first time.

The Home Purchase Program will provide grants of $3,000 to individuals and families to go toward the down payment of a home valued at under $400,000 (including HST).

Newly constructed, and existing new or never sold/occupied, homes are included in the program.

The province is investing $1 million in project for the next fiscal year, with the intention of providing 330 grants over the next 12 months.

First-time Homebuyers Program

The other program that the provincial government announced is the First-time Homebuyers Program, which will replace the former Down Payment Assistance program.

The $1.25 million effort is meant to help around 100 households secure home ownership over the next year.

Government is investing $2.25 million in the two home buyers programs. (Adam Walsh/CBC)

Along with the name change, there will also be enhancements made to the program, which government says will address the impact of new federal mortgage rules.

Changes include:

Increasing the average household income maximum for eligibility from $65,000 to $75,000 for full benefit and up to $85,000 for partial benefit;

Allowing for applicants to have a guarantor to support mortgage financing;

Requiring applicants to have pre-approval from a financial institution prior to applying for the program;

Providing eligible households with five per cent of the purchase price of up to $250,000 for a new or existing home, and $2,000 of that funding will be a grant.

The Newfoundland and Labrador Housing Corporation will start accepting applications for the programs beginning April 1.