Newfoundland Growlers to play record number of games at Mile One this winter

The Newfoundland Growlers have signed on for a record number of games at Mile One Centre this winter.

Team name and logo inspired by Royal Newfoundland Regiment and Newfoundland dog

The Newfoundland Growlers unveiled their new name, logo and jersey at The Rooms on Tuesday morning. (Twitter)

The Newfoundland Growlers, St. John's newest professional hockey team, has signed on for a record number of games at Mile One Centre this winter.

The Growlers, a franchise in the ECHL, will replace the St. John's IceCaps, which moved to Laval, Que. at the end of the 2016-2017 season. 

At an unveiling of the team's name, logo and jersey at the Rooms on Tuesday morning, St. John's mayor Danny Breen said they'd signed on for 58 guaranteed nights at Mile One Centre — the most number of nights booked at Mile One in the centre's history.

The team name, logo and colours are inspired by both the Royal Newfoundland Regiment and the Newfoundland dog. 

Glenn Stanford, who was president of the IceCaps, an American Hockey League franchise, will oversee team operations.

The St. John's Edge tweeted a welcome to the team as their name and logo were unveiled.

The Growlers will work in a partnership with the owners of the St. John's Edge basketball team, Irwin Simon and Rob Sabbagh.

With files from Zach Goudie

