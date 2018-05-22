Newfoundland Growlers to play record number of games at Mile One this winter

The Newfoundland Growlers unveiled their new name, logo and jersey at The Rooms on Tuesday morning. (Twitter)

The Newfoundland Growlers, St. John's newest professional hockey team, has signed on for a record number of games at Mile One Centre this winter.

The Growlers, a franchise in the ECHL, will replace the St. John's IceCaps, which moved to Laval, Que. at the end of the 2016-2017 season.

At an unveiling of the team's name, logo and jersey at the Rooms on Tuesday morning, St. John's mayor Danny Breen said they'd signed on for 58 guaranteed nights at Mile One Centre — the most number of nights booked at Mile One in the centre's history.

The team name, logo and colours are inspired by both the Royal Newfoundland Regiment and the Newfoundland dog.

Large contingent of military personnel and Legionnaires at the hockey launch. Glenn Stanford reminds the crowd that the IceCaps had a special relationship with the military, and says the new ECHL franchise will as well.

Glenn Stanford, who was president of the IceCaps, an American Hockey League franchise, will oversee team operations.

Glenn Stanford, the indispensable GM of every pro hockey team to call St. John's home, is hanging by the podium and waiting to start the show. Mayor Danny Breen and many city councillors are here as well.

The Growlers will work in a partnership with the owners of the St. John's Edge basketball team, Irwin Simon and Rob Sabbagh.