A central Newfoundland couple is suing a physician, and the health authority that employed him, claiming negligence led to their daughter's death.

Tiana Jenelle Jane Troake was delivered, stillborn, on August 12, 2014.

Her parents, Jessica Lambert and Travis Troake, of New World Island, believe the baby would not have died if obstetrician Ikechukwu (Steven) Madu had given proper medical care.

One of 3 complaints against Madu

Lambert and Troake's complaint is one of three that triggered a disciplinary hearing of the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Madu was found guilty of professional misconduct in all three cases and sanctioned.

In December, his licence to practice medicine was suspended for three months, he was ordered to write letters of apology to three patients and pay $20,000 for college investigations and hearings.

But the New World Island couple isn't leaving it there. They have gone to the Supreme Court of Newfoundland and Labrador, filing a civil lawsuit.

According to court documents filed in Aug. 2016, Lambert began receiving care for her pregnancy in Alberta. A doctor there determined that since she has Type 2 diabetes she should not carry her baby to full term but should be induced at 38 weeks for the safety of the child.

When the couple returned to Newfoundland in July 2014, Lambert was referred to Madu for her prenatal care.

The couple's statement of claim says Madu received Lambert's medical records from Alberta and was aware that she was diabetic but assessed her condition as a "normal pregnancy."

According to the document, Lambert informed Madu of her Alberta doctor's recommendation but he advised it would be "best for the fetus to continue to full term."

Several trips to hospital

On July 21, Lambert went to the Notre Dame Bay Memorial Health Centre in Twillingate and reported that she was having contractions. She was sent to James Paton Memorial Hospital in Gander, where she was told she was not having contractions and was scheduled to see Madu the following week.

When Lambert returned for that assessment the fetus was determined to be at 39 weeks, five days, gestation.

Lambert, who has Type 2 diabetes, was told by an Alberta doctor that she needed to be induced at 38 weeks but her Newfoundland doctor disagreed. (Kate Kyle/CBC)

The court document said Lambert complained of pressure in her lower abdomen and decreased fetal movement. She was referred for further testing on Aug. 6 and scheduled to be induced on Aug. 11, 2014.

'Her death would not have occurred had Lambert been induced when the fetus was at, or about, 38 weeks gestation.' - Statement of claim

When Lambert was examined on Aug. 6, a fetal heart rate was detected.

According to court documents, she went to hospital four days later complaining of lower abdominal tightening and back pain. An ultrasound at that time found no evidence of fetal movement or heart activity.

Two days later, Lambert was induced into labour and her daughter was delivered stillborn.

In their statement of claim, Lambert and Troake state that their daughter's death was the result of intrauterine asphyxia.

"Her death would not have occurred had Lambert been induced when the fetus was at, or about, 38 weeks gestation," they said.

The lawsuit claims that both Madu and the Central Health Authority were negligent and are liable for damages.

The couple said the health authority should have been aware of the limitations of knowledge and experience of its physicians and failed to properly supervise staff, including Madu.

Lambert and Troake are seeking compensation for expenses such as funeral costs and loss of income, and are also asking for damages related to pain and suffering as a result of the death of their daughter.

Neither the health authority nor Madu have filed statements of defence in court. An affidavit filed in December 2017 by the defendants' lawyer says lawyers for Lambert and Troake are trying to reach a settlement.

Madu working in Labrador

Madu's licence to practise obstetrics was suspended in August 2014, after complaints were filed against him

He underwent two external assessments of his skill and competence and was allowed to resume his obstetrics and gynecology practice in April 2016 after completing a Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada final examination.

He has been working at the Labrador West Health Centre since then.

In a statement Jan. 5, Labrador-Grenfell Health reassured residents that obstetrical and gynecological services remain in place at the Labrador West Health Centre.

It said Madu will be serving his suspension in a series of three, separate one-month intervals, over the next several months.

The health authority said arrangements are in place for service delivery, including for pregnant women, through doctors working there on a fill-in basis.