Newfoundland and Labrador's transportation department is about to begin testing different types of asphalt to see which one holds up best to the province's road conditions.

Earlier this year, the auditor general slammed the province for poor quality road work in his annual report

Now the government will be conducting tests on a 4.5 kilometer stretch of the TCH between the Holyrood and Witless Bay exits. The road will be divided into five 900-metre sections, each using a different blend of asphalt.

Earlier this year, Newfoundland and Labrador's auditor general focused heavily on the poor management of the province's roads and highways in his annual report. (Cecil Haire/CBC)

Asphalt is traditionally made from a mix of rocks, sand and tar; however, the province has been adding polymer, a type of plastic, to its mixes in recent years.

"What we're going to be doing is trying some different formulations of the four to see if we can find an asphalt that lasts better in our environment or conditions," Minister of Transportation and Works Steve Crocker told the St. John's Morning Show.

"We will readily admit, we're not getting the same wear out of our asphalt that we had in the past."

Steve Crocker, Newfoundland and Labrador transportation minister, says his department expects to start getting reports on the asphalt testing within a year to 18 months from now. (Paula Gale/CBC)

Out of the five test areas, one of them will be traditional asphalt without the use of polymer, while the other four will test different formulas with varying amount of the four ingredients.

Not the foundation

The five different sections will also test varying levels of compaction, and Crocker says government constantly hears different opinions about how tight or loose the asphalt mix should be compacted on the ground.

Most of the time when crews go out to deal with ruts in the road, Crocker said, they notice that the road bed under the pavement is fine, which is why this department is focusing its on making good asphalt.

"The problem is actually the asphalt itself. It's raveling, which is the term they use in the industry, it's just chipping away," he said. "So quite literally it's not the foundation of the roads in most cases."

Crocker said engineers will be out to test the five sections twice a year, and he's been told that results should start showing within 12 to 18 months.

While some of the mixes are more expensive to make than others, his department will go with whatever is most durable.

"The reality is if we can find a mix that lasts it would certainly be beneficial to the province," he said.